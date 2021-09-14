SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Health

Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa dip back below 400

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 14, 2021 12:40 pm
Ottawa Public Health reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus on Tuesday. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health reported 25 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths related to the virus on Tuesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa dropped slightly in Tuesday’s update from the local public health unit, even as cases of the more transmissible Delta variant continue to climb in the city.

Ottawa Public Health added 25 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest report, down from recent daily highs but in keeping with Tuesday’s relatively lower case counts each week.

Active cases dropped to 398 in the latest report.

Read more: Small crowd protests COVID-19 vaccine mandates at The Ottawa Hospital

Hospitalizations also dipped slightly, with six people now in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, one of whom is in the intensive care unit.

No new outbreaks or deaths related to COVID-19 were added to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday.

There have now been 536 confirmed or suspected cases of the Delta variant in Ottawa to date, 259 of which came in the last 30 days, according to OPH’s dashboard. That’s up from 351 likely Delta variant cases this time last week.

Click to play video: 'Immunocompromised offered vaccine booster shot. Who is eligible?' Immunocompromised offered vaccine booster shot. Who is eligible?
Immunocompromised offered vaccine booster shot. Who is eligible?
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOttawa Coronavirus tagOttawa Public Health tagottawa covid tagOttawa COVID cases tagOttawa covid hospitalizations tagOttawa delta variant tag

