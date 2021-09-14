Active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa dip back below 400

Send this page to someone via email

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa dropped slightly in Tuesday’s update from the local public health unit, even as cases of the more transmissible Delta variant continue to climb in the city.

Ottawa Public Health added 25 new cases of COVID-19 in its latest report, down from recent daily highs but in keeping with Tuesday’s relatively lower case counts each week.

Active cases dropped to 398 in the latest report.

Hospitalizations also dipped slightly, with six people now in hospital with COVID-19 in Ottawa, one of whom is in the intensive care unit.

No new outbreaks or deaths related to COVID-19 were added to OPH’s COVID-19 dashboard on Tuesday.

There have now been 536 confirmed or suspected cases of the Delta variant in Ottawa to date, 259 of which came in the last 30 days, according to OPH’s dashboard. That’s up from 351 likely Delta variant cases this time last week.

