Montreal Alouettes head coach in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19

The head coach of the Montreal Alouettes will remain in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, the team said Tuesday.

Khari Jones received his results late Sunday night after the CFL club’s players and staff underwent screening Saturday.

“Since receiving this diagnostic, Jones has remained in preventive isolation at home and is feeling well,” the team said in a statement. “He is asymptomatic and remains in constant contact with the team doctors.”

The Alouettes added that Jones is fully vaccinated and has been abiding by social distancing guidelines aimed at stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The team said that following Jones’ results, the entire team was tested again Monday.

“No other positive tests were detected,” the Alouettes said.

André Bolduc, the assistant head coach, will take on Jones’ duties in the meantime. The team says Jones will be in isolation for at least 10 days and then the situation will be re-evaluated.

The Alouettes said it provide more updates in the coming days.