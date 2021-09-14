Grey Cup-winning Bombers team to be inducted into Order of the Buffalo Hunt

Send this page to someone via email

While the team’s current roster attempts to defend its title — with an impressive 5-1 record so far — the members of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers who won the 2019 Grey Cup are being honoured by the province.

The entire team is being inducted into the Order of the Buffalo Hunt Tuesday afternoon by Premier Kelvin Goertzen at IG Field.

The order, originally established in 1957, has changed in significance over the years, but currently exists as a way to recognize notable achievements in sports and other public endeavours, with recipients chosen directly by the premier.

The induction ceremony, which will include Goertzen as well as Winnipeg Football Club president and CEO Wade Miller and board chair Dayna Spiring, takes place Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

4:30 We are the champions: Winnipeg celebrates Bombers’ Grey Cup win We are the champions: Winnipeg celebrates Bombers’ Grey Cup win – Nov 30, 2019