Kelowna Actors Studio returning to stage with heavy-hitting lineup

Over the last 18 months, the Kelowna Actors Studio’s talented troupe has taken the downtime to finesse their skills and double down on teaching the next generation of talented actors in the Okanagan.

Now, artistic managing director Randy Leslie and his team are preparing to welcome the public through their doors once again.

“[On the line up there is] A lot of comedy, a lot of big musicals and showy numbers because that’s what we need right now, we need to have fun,” said Leslie.

It’s time for the theatre company to kick off off a new season, one filled with productions featuring top-tier talent.

“I have two shows coming up in October and December which is A Wonderful Life the musical at Christmas and Into The Woods in October and they are going to be great,” said Leslie.

“There’s a great cast, cream of the crop of Kelowna Actors Studio‘s performers.”

Leslie’s rendition of Into the Woods has been given a steampunk makeover, pulling unique costumes for the performance.

“Everyone is so excited to be able to present the show to a live audience. There’s nothing like presenting a show and hearing the applause getting that energy,” said Leslie.

They’re rolling out hit after hit in their 2022 season including Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Legally Blonde the Musical, Amadeus, The Sound of Music, A Christmas Carol and Ghost the Musical.

Auditions are now underway and costumes are being collected and perfected in time to welcome audiences through the doors safely once again.

The Kelowna Actors studio’s doors will open to entertain audiences once again on Oct. 20.

