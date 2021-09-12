Menu

Lifestyle

Okanagan artists come together to create art for health-care workers

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted September 12, 2021 8:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Okanagan artists create artwork for ICU workers at Kelowna General Hospital' Okanagan artists create artwork for ICU workers at Kelowna General Hospital
An open call for artists in the Okanagan to help make staff in the intensive care unit at Kelowna General Hospital smile. A Kelowna artist is making sure that each one feels appreciated and gets a new work of art. Sydney Morton reports .

Okanagan artists are being invited to create art to put smiles on the faces of ICU workers at Kelowna General Hospital.

“We want to give each worker in the ICU one piece of art and on the back, there’s gonna be a little message or a poem or something of encouragement,” said Michelle Droettboom, Share the Sunshine organizer.

Read more: Firefighters from Osoyoos to Revelstoke, B.C. honour fallen 9/11 first responders

“When they need it, all they have to do is look at that little piece of art and know that the Kelowna community has thought of them.”

On Sunday, the first of three drive-thru events occurred where artists are picking up their small canvases at a cost of four dollars each.

“They had such a hard time last week with all the protests, they are feeling drained and none of us in the community want to do that job. That job has got to be the hardest job right now, that seems to go on forever,” said Droettboom.

Story continues below advertisement

“So we have to boost them back up. They are there to take care of us and now we have to take care of them.”

The call for the artwork was put out to members of the local arts community and the response has been good so far.

Read more: Families have pick of the bunch at Vernon, B.C.’s Davison Orchards

The next drive-thru pickup for canvases is Wednesday, Sept. 15, in the Capri Centre parking lot near the Fatburger in Kelowna, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The final one is on Friday, Sept. 17, in the parking lot of Landmark Cinemas Grand 10 Kelowna, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The boards must be painted and dropped off by Oct. 17.

It is requested that only artists participate in the Share the Sunshine event.

