Police say the northbound lanes of Highway 11 between Findlater, Sask. and Chamberlain, Sask. are closed at this time.

RCMP in Lumsden, Sask. were called to a semi-truck fire on the highway.

Fire departments in the area were also sent to battle the blaze.

LFD has been dispatched to a semi on fire NW of Findlater. Mutual Aid for @BethuneFire — Lumsden Fire Dept (@LumsdenFire) September 13, 2021

Traffic is being diverted with the northbound lanes completely blocked as first responders attend the incident.

RCMP say motorists can expect delays.

More to come.