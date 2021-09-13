SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

74 more COVID-19 cases confirmed since Friday in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 5:08 pm
School-based clinicians across Ontario are bracing for an uptick in mental health referrals from students. Brittany Rosen has more from families who say they are feeling tense as students return to the classroom.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 74 more COVID-19 cases since Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,203, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 91 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Monday, bringing that total to 5,743, including 205 cases that are active.

Read more: Mandatory COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing to be required among City of Barrie staff

Fifteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while 10 are in Innisfil, eight are in Essa, eight are in New Tecumseth and seven are in Bradford.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Collingwood, Gravenhurst, Huntsville, Midland, Muskoka Lakes, Orillia, Oro-Medonte, Penetanguishene, Ramara, Severn, Springwater, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Twelve of the new cases are community-acquired, while nine are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case and one is travel-related.

Of the new cases, 19 are fully vaccinated, five are partially vaccinated and 50 are not immunized.

Read more: Ontario reports 600 new COVID-19 cases, 6 more deaths

Meanwhile, 73.1 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,203 COVID-19 cases, 96 per cent — or 12,686 — have recovered, while 14 people are currently in hospital.

On Monday, Ontario reported 600 cases, bringing the total to 575,219, including  9,617 deaths.

