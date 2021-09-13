SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Residence Herron lacked staff, supplies before COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec coroner hears

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2021 1:59 pm
Click to play video: 'Witnesses describe deplorable conditions at Herron Residence' Witnesses describe deplorable conditions at Herron Residence
Testimony into the staffing shortages and lack of medical supplies at the CHSLD Herron in Dorval continued on Thursday with nurses and administrators illustrating the many shortcomings at the long -term care residence during the first wave of the pandemic. Global’s Tim Sargeant report.

A nurse told a Quebec coroner’s inquest Monday that a Montreal-area long-term care home where dozens of people died during the first wave of COVID-19 was understaffed and lacked proper equipment even before the pandemic hit.

Véronique Bossé, who worked as director of care at Residence Herron from September 2019 to January 2020, said on Monday there were not enough washcloths and mattress protectors for all the residents when she began work.

Bossé told coroner Géhane Kamel that there was also a lack of staff before the pandemic.

She said the ratio of health-care workers to patients was inadequate, and the residence was dealing with frequent staff turnover.

Bossé said the lack of employees was a result of low wages, adding that patient attendants in the residence were earning $12 an hour in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

The coroner inquiry’s mandate is to investigate 53 deaths at six long-term care homes and one seniors residence.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
