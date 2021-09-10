SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19 deaths: Quebec coroner outraged by delay in getting nurses to Residence Herron

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 10, 2021 3:29 pm
A person wearing protective equipment looks out of a window at the Herron seniors residence Monday April 13, 2020 in Dorval. View image in full screen
A person wearing protective equipment looks out of a window at the Herron seniors residence Monday April 13, 2020 in Dorval. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A Quebec coroner says she is appalled by the amount of time it took to get nurses to a suburban Montreal long-term care home where 47 people died during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A first nurse arrived at Residence Herron on April 9, 2020 with a team of a dozen nurses she’d recruited herself, 10 days after regional health officials had seen the situation first-hand.

Read more: COVID-19: Nurse, retired manager unprepared for what she saw at Residence Herron, coroner hears

Before that date, managers at the regional health authority serving western Montreal had been helping out at the home, but only a few had formal nursing training.

That it took nearly 10 days for nurses to arrive angered coroner Géhane Kamel, who said it was known by that time that residents were slowly dying.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Witnesses describe deplorable conditions at Herron Residence' Witnesses describe deplorable conditions at Herron Residence

Asked why it took so long to deploy frontline staff to the Herron facility, nurse Marie-Eve Rompre said her bosses had told her they did not have the authority to formally manage the privately owned care home and fully take charge.

Kamel’s probe is examining 53 deaths at six long-term care homes and one seniors residence during the pandemic’s first wave.

Read more: No criminal charges to be laid against CHSLD Herron over COVID-19 deaths

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagCoronavirus In Canada tagQuebec Seniors tagHerron tagCHSLD Herron tagherron inquiry tagQuebec inquiry covid deaths tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers