2 taken to hospital after collision between school bus and semi near Saskatoon

Police are investigating a crash involving a school bus and a semi-truck on Monday southwest of Saskatoon.

RCMP say officers from the Delisle, Sask., RCMP detachment were sent at 7 a.m. to the reported collision on the westbound side of Highway 7 at the Durham Road intersection.

The school bus had no children on it when the collision happened.

According to police, the drivers of the semi and the bus were transported to hospital.

There is no update on their conditions at this time.

RCMP have brought in a traffic reconstructionist to the scene.

Drivers are being warned that westbound traffic is currently being rerouted around the collision via Avondale Road as the investigation continues.