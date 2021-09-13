Bike to work day returns in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Bike Week Winnipeg says Bike to Work Day was back Monday.

This was the organization’s first fall event since COVID-19 hit a year ago and it featured 14 pit stops including the annual all-day stop at The Forks.

“Bike to Work Day has been a staple in our community for well over a decade,” said Dave Elmore, Bike Week Winnipeg Board Chair.

“Through these difficult times, we’ve truly missed connecting with our community and celebrating this event together. We’re excited to provide a safe and enjoyable program for everyone and look forward to hosting our first in-person event since 2019.”

According to the release, Bike to work day allows riders to enjoy biking whether it is around the block, commuting to the office, or taking a lunch break bike ride.

Riders participated by riding to the 13 available pit stops located around Winnipeg from 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m., as well as the all-day pit stop at the forks from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The first 40 cyclists who stopped by The All Day Pit Stop received a coffee voucher for Harrison’s in Johnston Terminal at The Forks.

“This year’s Bike to Work Day will look a little different. Instead of our usual pit ‘stops’, we are hosting more of a bike thru or ‘pit-gos’,” said organizer Brittany Thiessen.

“Pit-go hosts will cheer cyclists on and wave them past their table, handing out a Bike Week themed grab bag as they cycle by. We think this is a fun way to reduce contact and encourage shorter visits. “

Thiessen told Global News they have partnered up with businesses around Winnipeg for the event, and so at each pit stop, riders had the opportunity to pick up a grab bag, filled with Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts, GORP bars, coffee vouchers from Fourth Cafe and more.

Public health and safety was a priority for this event, organizers added.

Grab bags were distributed to participants at a distance and riders were encouraged to keep their Pit Stop visits short to ensure the safety of both the cyclists and Pit Stop hosts.

