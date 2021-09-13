Menu

Canada

Bike to work day returns in Winnipeg

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 2:56 pm
Bike Week Winnipeg has announced the return of Bike to Work Day in a release Monday. View image in full screen
Bike Week Winnipeg has announced the return of Bike to Work Day in a release Monday. Global News

Bike Week Winnipeg says Bike to Work Day was back Monday.

This was the organization’s first fall event since COVID-19 hit a year ago and it featured 14 pit stops including the annual all-day stop at The Forks.

“Bike to Work Day has been a staple in our community for well over a decade,” said Dave Elmore, Bike Week Winnipeg Board Chair.

“Through these difficult times, we’ve truly missed connecting with our community and celebrating this event together. We’re excited to provide a safe and enjoyable program for everyone and look forward to hosting our first in-person event since 2019.”

According to the release, Bike to work day allows riders to enjoy biking whether it is around the block, commuting to the office, or taking a lunch break bike ride.

Riders participated by riding to the 13 available pit stops located around Winnipeg from 6:30 a.m. until 9 a.m., as well as the all-day pit stop at the forks from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Read more: Winnipeg community organization aims to get residents cycling again

The first 40 cyclists who stopped by The All Day Pit Stop received a coffee voucher for Harrison’s in Johnston Terminal at The Forks.

“This year’s Bike to Work Day will look a little different. Instead of our usual pit ‘stops’, we are hosting more of a bike thru or ‘pit-gos’,” said organizer Brittany Thiessen.

“Pit-go hosts will cheer cyclists on and wave them past their table, handing out a Bike Week themed grab bag as they cycle by. We think this is a fun way to reduce contact and encourage shorter visits. “

Thiessen told Global News they have partnered up with businesses around Winnipeg for the event, and so at each pit stop, riders had the opportunity to pick up a grab bag, filled with Manitoba Harvest Hemp Hearts, GORP bars, coffee vouchers from Fourth Cafe and more.

Public health and safety was a priority for this event, organizers added.

Grab bags were distributed to participants at a distance and riders were encouraged to keep their Pit Stop visits short to ensure the safety of both the cyclists and Pit Stop hosts.

Click to play video: 'Bike to Work Day in Winnipeg' Bike to Work Day in Winnipeg
Bike to Work Day in Winnipeg

 

