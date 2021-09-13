Shannon Martin launches campaign for Manitoba PC leadership Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Progressive Conservative backbencher Shannon Martin will launch his campaign for the party’s leadership Monday.

Martin, the MLA for McPhillips, who was first elected to the legislature in 2014, is the third candidate to throw his name into the contest for party leader, following former provincial health minister Heather Stefanson and Winnipeg police officer-turned-MP Shelly Glover.

The deadline to enter the race is Wednesday, and party members will vote Oct. 30 by mail-in ballot for the new PC leader and Manitoba’s next premier.

The province’s top job is being held by MLA Kelvin Goertzen in an interim capacity, following the departure of embattled premier Brian Pallister.

Read more: MLA Shannon Martin declares intention to run for Manitoba PC leadership

Glover made news Friday by suggesting, if elected, she’d review how the government decided to require people to be vaccinated to enter restaurants, theatres, sports arenas and other venues.

Story continues below advertisement

She has also indicated she opposes COVID-19 vaccine mandates in workplaces.

Stefanson, however, appears to have strong support from within the legislature — with 24 of her fellow Progressive Conservative MLAs supporting the initial announcement of her candidacy.

Martin, who has said the government needs to reconnect with the party’s grassroots, formally kicks off his campaign Monday at noon at a construction business in Oak Bluff, just southwest of Winnipeg.

—With files from The Canadian Press

0:59 Former MP starts bid for Manitoba Tory leader, opposes vaccine mandates for workers Former MP starts bid for Manitoba Tory leader, opposes vaccine mandates for workers