Canada

Habitat for Humanity Manitoba CEO apologizes for allowing Glover candidacy announcement

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted September 12, 2021 1:12 pm
Habitat for Humanity Winnipeg high school student build View image in full screen
The CEO of Habitat for Humanity Manitoba said she deeply regrets allowing the candidacy announcement to go ahead Friday. Riley McDermid / Global News

Sandy Hopkins, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Manitoba, says the decision to allow one of the charity’s storefronts to be used for former MP Shelly Glover‘s announcement as a candidate for Manitoba’s next premier was “a serious error in judgement.”

In a statement, Hopkins said representatives for Glover’s campaign reached out to Habitat for Humanity Manitoba requesting permission to hold her announcement at the ReStore location.

“My initial thought was to say no, and in hindsight, this is what I should have done,” Hopkins wrote.

The CEO said it was not her intention to imply an endorsement of Glover’s campaign by Habitat for Humanity Manitoba, or herself personally.

Former MP starts bid for Manitoba Tory leader, opposes vaccine mandates for workers

On Friday, Glover said it’s divisive to make people feel forced to get vaccinated, whether to go to work or to attend a concert or pro football game.

Hopkins said she deeply regrets allowing the conference to happen and “sincerely and deeply” apologizes.

Shelly Glover says she's planning run for Manitoba PC leader, premier
Shelly Glover says she's planning run for Manitoba PC leader, premier – Aug 25, 2021
