Firefighters knock down multiple alarm blaze in central Hamilton

A two-and-half-storey building on King Street East near Victoria Avenue sustained heavy damage following an overnight blaze, according to Hamilton Fire.
Crews were called out to 433 King Street East just before 2 a.m. on Monday to engage “well-involved fire” on the first floor of the structure.
“Given the escalating conditions, the incident commander requested a second alarm, that brought additional resources from across the city to the scene,” Fire chief Dave Cunliffe said in a release.
“Prior to being able to initiate interior firefighting and search and rescue operations firefighters needed to remove fencing that was around the exterior of the building.”
Cunliffe said the building appeared to be undergoing a renovation and due to the “suspicious nature” of the blaze the office of the fire marshal has been called to assist with the investigation.
There were no reported injuries and no dollar loss has been associated with the damage as of Monday morning.
