Canada

Firefighters knock down multiple alarm blaze in central Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 13, 2021 8:35 am
Hamilton Fire say they knocked down a multiple alarm blaze at a two and half storey building on King Street East Monday Sept. 13, 2021. View image in full screen
Hamilton Fire say they knocked down a multiple alarm blaze at a two and half storey building on King Street East Monday Sept. 13, 2021. Hamilton Fire

A two-and-half-storey building on King Street East near Victoria Avenue sustained heavy damage following an overnight blaze, according to Hamilton Fire.

Crews were called out to 433 King Street East just before 2 a.m. on Monday to engage “well-involved fire” on the first floor of the structure.

“Given the escalating conditions, the incident commander requested a second alarm, that brought additional resources from across the city to the scene,” Fire chief Dave Cunliffe said in a release.

Read more: 2 facing charges following ‘anti-vaccine’ protest in Hamilton’s Gore Park

“Prior to being able to initiate interior firefighting and search and rescue operations firefighters needed to remove fencing that was around the exterior of the building.”

Cunliffe said the building appeared to be undergoing a renovation and due to the “suspicious nature” of the blaze the office of the fire marshal has been called to assist with the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

There were no reported injuries and no dollar loss has been associated with the damage as of Monday morning.

