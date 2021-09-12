SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Comments

Crime

2 facing charges following ‘anti-vaccine’ protest in Hamilton’s Gore Park

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted September 12, 2021 1:40 pm
2 facing charges following ‘anti-vaccine’ protest in Hamilton’s Gore Park - image View image in full screen
Don Mitchell / Global News

Two people are facing charges in connection with an anti-vaccine protest that took place at Hamilton’s Gore Park on Friday, according to police.

Investigators say the offences are tied to the Reopening Ontario Act for a gathering that exceeded the number of people permitted under COVID-19 public safety measures.

One of the accused, a 38-year-old man from King City, Ont., was additionally charged for failing to comply with a court-imposed release order.

Read more: Toronto police charge notorious anti-masker with allegedly uttering death threats, assaulting officer

A 39-year-old female from Brampton was also arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Police did not reveal the names of the accused, but did say they have been released from custody as of Saturday.

Details of the arrests came on the same day a man from King City, known for organizing anti-mask rallies across the country, posted on social media details of his arrest by Hamilton police on Friday.

The video posted by 38-year-old Chris Saccoccia — also known as Chris Sky — on Saturday night shows officers escorting him into Hamilton Police’s central station.

“They want to scare everybody into doing the vaccine passport and it’s not going to happen,” Sky said as he was led into the King William Street police station.

Read more: Winnipeg police arrest Ontario anti-masker at local rally

On Friday with a microphone in hand Sky posted an excerpt of a rally from Gore Park through his Twitch account in which he told a large group that a “vaccine passport” was a “nullification” of basic freedoms.

Sky was arrested in May for allegedly threatening to kill Ontario Premier Doug Ford and other Canadian premiers.

He was also charged for assaulting a Toronto police officer.

Click to play video: 'Anti-masker accused of threatening Doug Ford and others: documents' Anti-masker accused of threatening Doug Ford and others: documents
Anti-masker accused of threatening Doug Ford and others: documents – May 25, 2021
