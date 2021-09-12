2 facing charges following ‘anti-vaccine’ protest in Hamilton’s Gore Park

Send this page to someone via email

Two people are facing charges in connection with an anti-vaccine protest that took place at Hamilton’s Gore Park on Friday, according to police.

Investigators say the offences are tied to the Reopening Ontario Act for a gathering that exceeded the number of people permitted under COVID-19 public safety measures.

One of the accused, a 38-year-old man from King City, Ont., was additionally charged for failing to comply with a court-imposed release order.

A 39-year-old female from Brampton was also arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant.

Police did not reveal the names of the accused, but did say they have been released from custody as of Saturday.

Details of the arrests came on the same day a man from King City, known for organizing anti-mask rallies across the country, posted on social media details of his arrest by Hamilton police on Friday.

They arrested me in Hamilton for being somewhere with more than 100 people apparently while Trudeau was having a rally at the same time also in Hamilton. But in Chinada only certain speech is "allowed" I think trudeau was jealous I had more people — Chris Sky🧱 (@chrissaccoccia1) September 11, 2021

The video posted by 38-year-old Chris Saccoccia — also known as Chris Sky — on Saturday night shows officers escorting him into Hamilton Police’s central station.

“They want to scare everybody into doing the vaccine passport and it’s not going to happen,” Sky said as he was led into the King William Street police station.

On Friday with a microphone in hand Sky posted an excerpt of a rally from Gore Park through his Twitch account in which he told a large group that a “vaccine passport” was a “nullification” of basic freedoms.

Sky was arrested in May for allegedly threatening to kill Ontario Premier Doug Ford and other Canadian premiers.

He was also charged for assaulting a Toronto police officer.

