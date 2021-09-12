Emergency crews respond to possible kayaker drowning in Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her 30s was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from the Bow River on Sunday, according to the Calgary Fire Department.

Emerency crews responded near the 100 block of Riverside Circle S.E. at around 1:30 p.m.

According to the CFD, the woman suffered a seizure while learning how to do rolls in a kayak.

EMS said the woman was pulled to shore unconscious and not breathing.

Two bystanders, who happened to be a former medic and a physician, helped the woman until EMS arrived, the CFD said.