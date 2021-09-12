Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Emergency crews respond to possible kayaker drowning in Calgary

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted September 12, 2021 9:42 pm
The Bow River in Calgary on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. View image in full screen
The Bow River in Calgary on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. Global News

A woman in her 30s was rushed to hospital in critical condition after being pulled from the Bow River on Sunday, according to the Calgary Fire Department.

Emerency crews responded near the 100 block of Riverside Circle S.E. at around 1:30 p.m.

Read more: Notable increase in drownings across Alberta: RCMP

According to the CFD, the woman suffered a seizure while learning how to do rolls in a kayak.

EMS said the woman was pulled to shore unconscious and not breathing.

Two bystanders, who happened to be a former medic and a physician, helped the woman until EMS arrived, the CFD said.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Drowning tagBow River tagCalgary water tagBow River drowning tagCalgary drowning tagCalgary possible drowning tagdrowning Calgary tagpossible drowning Calgary tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers