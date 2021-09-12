How B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine card will affect access to city-run facilities

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine card system goes into effect on Monday.

As of Monday, people will have to show proof of having had a single dose of a vaccine to enter gyms, fitness centres and casinos. After Oct. 24, those aged 12 and older will need to be fully vaccinated at least seven days earlier. The government says the B.C. Vaccine Card can be downloaded onto mobile phones.

As of Saturday night, 1.7 million British Columbians had accessed their proof of vaccination online.

The City of Vancouver says its staff are working through the weekend to determine what civic facilities will fall under the new provincial health order.

7:41 How to get and download B.C.’s vaccine card How to get and download B.C.’s vaccine card

When it comes to determining whether a vaccine card is needed, it’s important to pay attention to the specifics of the activity inside a city-run facility.

Story continues below advertisement

For example, attending an event at a local arts theatre or exercising at a public fitness centre will require proof of immunization.

Showing a vaccine card is not necessary for someone visiting a public library or attending city hall for in-person business.

Coun. Sarah Kirby-Yung is urging the public to be patient as city staff work to navigate the vaccine card system.

“Be thoughtful and be kind to each other,” she said. “We’ve all been in this pandemic together and we’ve all been learning as we go through the stages, so we are trying to get to the other side where access to services is still available but we’re minimizing risk at the same time.”

— With files from The Canadian Press