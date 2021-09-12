Lost hikers helicoptered out after spending night on Silver Star Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

Nearly 30 people from multiple search and rescue agencies helped search for two hikers lost on Silver Star Mountain overnight.

Vernon Search and Rescue was called out to help in the search around 11 p.m. on Saturday, said spokesperson Trevor Honigman.

The young couple was found on Sunday, he added.

“They were cold and exhausted, so hiking them out of there was not an option,” Honigman said.

A helicopter was used to rescue the couple.

“It’s very difficult terrain, extremely thick vegetation,” Honigman said.

“One of our searchers who has been with us for well over a decade said that it is one of the toughest searches he’s ever participated in,” he added.

Kamloops, Penticton, Salmon Arm and Kelowna’s search and rescue agencies all sent volunteers to aid Vernon Search and Rescue.

“The couple had gone pretty well prepared. However, their communication and navigation was their cell phones, and when they realized they were quite lost, it was too late, their cell phones were dying,” Honigman said.

It’s a good idea to always have a physical compass while hiking, he added.

“There’s quite a number of situations every year where people are getting in trouble because their batteries run out,” Honigman said.

Vernon Search and Rescue was also called out to the Lavington area to help a man who was injured while riding his motorbike in the backcountry, Honigman said.

There is no charge for search and rescue services in B.C.

