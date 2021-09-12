St. Thomas, Ont. food bank to provide 1M more meals annually thanks to new location

Send this page to someone via email

A food distribution bank in St. Thomas, Ont., has found a new, bigger home.

The Harvest Hands Food Bank Distribution Centre had its grand opening on Saturday at its new location, 122 Edward St.

The non-profit organization now has triple the warehouse space with more than 1,000 square meters available to process donated food for families and agencies in 14 counties and municipalities.

“We’re thrilled to bring this much-needed resource to southwestern Ontario and humbled by the support we’ve received to make this a reality,” said executive director Jim Collins.

With the increased food distribution and volunteer capacity, Harvest Hands will now be able to provide an additional million meals annually, according to Collins.

Story continues below advertisement

“Harvest Hands (improves) access to fresh foods like dairy products and vegetables, and helps our partner agencies get fresh food and other staples to their clients more efficiently,” he added.

Funded entirely by donations and volunteer-driven, Harvest Hands provides food to feed more than 24,000 families each year.