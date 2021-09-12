Menu

Canada

St. Thomas, Ont. food bank to provide 1M more meals annually thanks to new location

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 12, 2021 2:52 pm
Harvest Hands provides food to feed over 24,000 families each year. View image in full screen
Harvest Hands provides food to feed over 24,000 families each year. Global News

A food distribution bank in St. Thomas, Ont., has found a new, bigger home.

The Harvest Hands Food Bank Distribution Centre had its grand opening on Saturday at its new location, 122 Edward St.

Read more: More families relying on London Food Bank amid COVID-19

The non-profit organization now has triple the warehouse space with more than 1,000 square meters available to process donated food for families and agencies in 14 counties and municipalities.

“We’re thrilled to bring this much-needed resource to southwestern Ontario and humbled by the support we’ve received to make this a reality,” said executive director Jim Collins.

With the increased food distribution and volunteer capacity, Harvest Hands will now be able to provide an additional million meals annually, according to Collins.

Read more: London, Ont., mosque’s food drive collects over 2,000 pounds of food

“Harvest Hands (improves) access to fresh foods like dairy products and vegetables, and helps our partner agencies get fresh food and other staples to their clients more efficiently,” he added.

Funded entirely by donations and volunteer-driven, Harvest Hands provides food to feed more than 24,000 families each year.

Click to play video: 'Summer program dedicated to ending child hunger' Summer program dedicated to ending child hunger
