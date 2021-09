Send this page to someone via email

The Chatham-Kent Fire Department says no humans or animals were injured when a fire tore through a barn near Blenheim, Ont.

Fire crews say the blaze took place shortly after 4:40 a.m. Sunday at 9064 Horton Line.

Damage is pegged at $250,000.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

More to come.

At 4:42 this morning crews from station 12 – Harwich North & station 18 – Blenheim responded to a barn fire at 9064 Horton Line. Tankers from stations 15 – Raleigh North & 16 – Raleigh South were called to assist. No injuries. Cause & loss unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/2Rhvixewlo — Chatham-Kent Fire (@ckfiredept) September 12, 2021

