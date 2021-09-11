SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Manitoba voters urged to check polling location after information card error

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted September 11, 2021 2:46 pm
Get live, real-time results in the 2021 Canada election
Get live, real-time results in the 2021 Canada election .

Whether voting early for the federal election or on election day, Sept. 20, Manitoba voters are urged to double-check the location of their polling station prior to heading out to cast their ballot.

A spokesperson for Elections Canada told Global News some locations indicated on Voter Information Cards were incorrect.

The mistake is due to cards being printed before some polling stations were finalized.

The spokesperson said while new cards have been issued, not everyone has received them yet.

Voters are encouraged to check where their polling station is online at www.elections.ca before heading to the location listed on their card.

Click to play video: 'Canada election: Impact of COVID-19 on voting in advance polls' Canada election: Impact of COVID-19 on voting in advance polls
Canada election: Impact of COVID-19 on voting in advance polls
