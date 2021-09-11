Manitoba voters urged to check polling location after information card error

Send this page to someone via email

Whether voting early for the federal election or on election day, Sept. 20, Manitoba voters are urged to double-check the location of their polling station prior to heading out to cast their ballot.

A spokesperson for Elections Canada told Global News some locations indicated on Voter Information Cards were incorrect.

The mistake is due to cards being printed before some polling stations were finalized.

The spokesperson said while new cards have been issued, not everyone has received them yet.

Voters are encouraged to check where their polling station is online at www.elections.ca before heading to the location listed on their card.

