London, Ont., police searching for missing man

London, Ont., police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing person.
Police say 62-year-old Kenneth Weston was last seen Friday in the area of Clarke Road and Trafalgar Street.
Weston is described as a white man, wearing a black and white checker-patterned coat and pajama pants.
Police say he uses a walker and has air-casts on both feet.
Anyone with information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments