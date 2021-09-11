Menu

Canada

O’Toole courts voters in GTA as Canada’s election day looms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 11, 2021 12:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada election: O’Toole pledges public transit supports for the GTA' Canada election: O’Toole pledges public transit supports for the GTA
WATCH: Canada election: O'Toole pledges public transit supports for the GTA

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is making his pitch to voters in the Greater Toronto Area, a vote-rich region that will play a crucial role in the federal election on Sept. 20.

The GTA sprawls across more than 50 ridings, the vast majority of which are held by Liberals, including all 25 seats in Toronto proper.

But O’Toole has suburban and exurban voters in his sights as he aims to boost the Conservative share of the vote in the broader region.

Read more: ‘Political suicide’: Capital gains tax on home sales a risky proposal, experts say

The party won a majority of seats there 10 years ago, but lost out to Justin Trudeau’s Liberals in 2015 and saw its vote share drop another five points under then-leader Andrew Scheer in 2019.

Story continues below advertisement

At a regional transit station in Whitby, Ont., O’Toole stressed housing affordability, rapid transit projects, tackling gang violence and improving health care.

The event in a GO Transit parking lot marked the Tory leader’s second visit to Liberal-held Whitby in two days before he flies to British Columbia to make his closing arguments to voters on the west coast.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
