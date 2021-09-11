5 arrested after $35M in cannabis seized from illegal grow-op in Northumberland County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Five people face cannabis-related charges after OPP raided what they say was an illegal cannabis production operation in Northumberland County on Friday.

According to Northumberland OPP, as part of an investigation, officers executed a Cannabis Act warrant at a property on Telephone Road, north of the village of Colborne in Alnwick-Haldimand Township, about 30 kilometres east of Cobourg.

Investigators seized the following items from the property:

6,281 cannabis plants valued at $6.2 million

6,617 cannabis clones worth a potential street value of $6.6 million

4,815 pounds of cannabis bud worth a potential street value of $21.8 million

2,200 pounds of cannabis shake worth a potential street value of $498,300

a 2021 Ford F150 pickup truck

a Case skid steer

$8,200 in cash

As a result of the investigation, five people were arrested. Adbul Mian, 78, and Asif Mian, 27, both of Alnwick-Haldimand, along with Bao Feng, 51, of York, and Gian Sun, 32, and Chuang Zhang, 24, both of Scarborough, were each charged with possession of cannabis for the purpose of distribution and cultivating illicit cannabis.

They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Oct. 20, OPP said.

The investigation involved members of the OPP’s Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team, Northumberland and Peterborough Community Street Crime Units and the Central Region Emergency Response Team.