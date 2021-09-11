2-vehicle crash in Mississauga leaves 1 dead and 3 injured, police say

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man is dead and three others are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Burnhamthorpe Road West at around 12:25 a.m on Saturday.

Const. Heather Cannon told Global News two men who were travelling in the same vehicle at the time of the crash were taken to a trauma centre. She said the 30-year-old man died en route to the hospital. The other man was transported with serious injuries, which have since been deemed non-life-threatening.

A man and a woman travelling in the second vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Cannon added.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

The major collision bureau was called in to investigate. Officers asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone with dashcam video to contact police.

Roads in the area of the crash were closed for the investigation.

FATAL COLLISION

– Winston Churchill Blvd/ Burnhamthorpe Rd W #Mississauga

– 2 Veh’s involved

– 2 men to trauma: 1 pronounced deceased prior to arriving; one w/ serious injuries

– Man & woman to local hospital in non- life threatening condition

– R/C 12:26am

– 21-0310001 /1 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) September 11, 2021

