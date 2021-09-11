Menu

Traffic

2-vehicle crash in Mississauga leaves 1 dead and 3 injured, police say

By Kabi Moulitharan Global News
Posted September 11, 2021 11:13 am
Click to play video: 'A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work' A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
WATCH ABOVE: Nick Westoll speaks with members of the York Regional Police major collision investigations unit to get a fuller understanding of how math and science propel reconstruction cases forward – Aug 27, 2020

A 30-year-old man is dead and three others are injured following a two-vehicle crash in Mississauga, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency crews were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Burnhamthorpe Road West at around 12:25 a.m on Saturday.

Const. Heather Cannon told Global News two men who were travelling in the same vehicle at the time of the crash were taken to a trauma centre. She said the 30-year-old man died en route to the hospital. The other man was transported with serious injuries, which have since been deemed non-life-threatening.

A man and a woman travelling in the second vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Cannon added.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

The major collision bureau was called in to investigate. Officers asked anyone who may have witnessed the crash or anyone with dashcam video to contact police.

Roads in the area of the crash were closed for the investigation.

