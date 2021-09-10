Menu

Global News at 5:30 Toronto
September 10 2021 6:36pm
02:20

Gardiner Expressway ramp demolition debris crashes through Toronto man’s SUV rear window

The man was driving under a bridge bent on Lake Shore Boulevard East under the portion of the Gardiner Expressway that was recently demolished Catherine McDonald has the story.

