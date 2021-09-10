35 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 35 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,130, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 15 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Friday, bringing that total to 5,652, including 190 cases that are active.

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while five are in New Tecumseth, four are in Orillia, three are in Bradford, three are in Collingwood, three are in Oro-Medonte and three are in Wasaga Beach.

The rest are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Essa, Innisfil, Lake of Bays, Muskoka Lakes, Ramara and Tay Township.

Ten of the new cases are community-acquired, while nine are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. The rest are all under investigation.

Of the new cases, seven people are fully vaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and 26 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 72.8 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 66.7 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,130 COVID-19 cases, 96 per cent — or 12,604 — have recovered, while 14 people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 848 cases, bringing the total to 572,978, including 9,590 deaths.