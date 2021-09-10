SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

35 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 4:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Some students return to many Ontario school boards amid 4th COVID wave' Some students return to many Ontario school boards amid 4th COVID wave
WATCH: Excited students return to the classroom for the third school year affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 35 additional COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,130, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 15 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Friday, bringing that total to 5,652, including 190 cases that are active.

Read more: Mandatory COVID-19 vaccines or regular testing to be required among City of Barrie staff

Six of the new cases are in Barrie, while five are in New Tecumseth, four are in Orillia, three are in Bradford, three are in Collingwood, three are in Oro-Medonte and three are in Wasaga Beach.

The rest are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Essa, Innisfil, Lake of Bays, Muskoka Lakes, Ramara and Tay Township.

Ten of the new cases are community-acquired, while nine are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case. The rest are all under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

Of the new cases, seven people are fully vaccinated, two are partially vaccinated and 26 are not immunized.

Read more: Ontario reports almost 850 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Meanwhile, 72.8 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 66.7 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,130 COVID-19 cases, 96 per cent — or 12,604 — have recovered, while 14 people are currently in hospital.

On Friday, Ontario reported 848 cases, bringing the total to 572,978, including 9,590 deaths.

Click to play video: 'Moore says Ontario has created electronic record for COVID-19 vaccine reporting in schools' Moore says Ontario has created electronic record for COVID-19 vaccine reporting in schools
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronavirus tagCOVID tagCanada Coronavirus tagcovid vaccine tagcanada covid tagMuskoka covid cases tagSimcoe County covid cases tagSept 10 covid cases Muskoka tagSept 10 covid cases Simcoe County tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers