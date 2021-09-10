Fisher River men busted for weapons, cocaine by Manitoba RCMP at traffic stop

Send this page to someone via email

Two men from Fisher River Cree Nation are facing numerous weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop on Highway 224 on Wednesday.

Peguis RCMP said they spotted a suspicious vehicle headed south on the highway, and stopped it as it made an abrupt turn off the highway around noon.

During the traffic stop, police say they seized a sawed-off shotgun, a loaded 9mm handgun, and pre-packaged baggies of cocaine.

The two men in the vehicle, 19 and 20 years old, have been charged with careless use of a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

The 19-year-old was released and will appear in court Oct. 5, while the 20-year-old remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.

