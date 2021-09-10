Fisher River men busted for weapons, cocaine by Manitoba RCMP at traffic stop

Two men from Fisher River Cree Nation are facing numerous weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop on Highway 224 on Wednesday.
Peguis RCMP said they spotted a suspicious vehicle headed south on the highway, and stopped it as it made an abrupt turn off the highway around noon.
During the traffic stop, police say they seized a sawed-off shotgun, a loaded 9mm handgun, and pre-packaged baggies of cocaine.
The two men in the vehicle, 19 and 20 years old, have been charged with careless use of a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.
The 19-year-old was released and will appear in court Oct. 5, while the 20-year-old remains in custody.
RCMP continue to investigate.
