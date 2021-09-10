Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fisher River men busted for weapons, cocaine by Manitoba RCMP at traffic stop

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 4:10 pm
Drugs and weapons seized by Manitoba RCMP. View image in full screen
Drugs and weapons seized by Manitoba RCMP. RCMP Manitoba

Two men from Fisher River Cree Nation are facing numerous weapons and drug charges after a traffic stop on Highway 224 on Wednesday.

Peguis RCMP said they spotted a suspicious vehicle headed south on the highway, and stopped it as it made an abrupt turn off the highway around noon.

Read more: Selkirk cops seize meth, cocaine, fentanyl, weapons and more

 

During the traffic stop, police say they seized a sawed-off shotgun, a loaded 9mm handgun, and pre-packaged baggies of cocaine.

The two men in the vehicle, 19 and 20 years old, have been charged with careless use of a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and possessing cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

The 19-year-old was released and will appear in court Oct. 5, while the 20-year-old remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring' Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring
Project Matriarch breaks up Point Douglas crack trafficking ring – Apr 20, 2021

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagCocaine tagManitoba RCMP tagFirearms tagcrime in Manitoba tagFirearms Seized tagPeguis RCMP tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers