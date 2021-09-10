After spending a chilly night in B.C.’s mountains, a hiker wants to share his lessons

Send this page to someone via email

A hiker who recently found himself lost, alone and in need of a rescue on the North Shore earlier this week is now using his experience to hopefully help others.

Seth Krishnan became separated from his friends while on a day hike Monday near Lions Bay.

When his friends realized they needed to call for help they told him to stay put but Krishnan decided to move further downhill.

He was then forced to spend a chilly night on the mountain and was found late the next morning in a river drainage on a steep rock face next to a waterfall.

Search and Rescue said Krishnan was injured and hypothermic.

“He had no shoes, bare feet, and obviously drenched from a cold night and we were worried he could fall off,” Martin Colwell with Lions Bay Search and Rescue told Global News.

Krishnan and his friends want to talk about their ordeal to hopefully others don’t make the same mistakes.

“Stay put, don’t separate from your group, don’t go off ahead, that’s what I did and I learned from it,” Krishnan said.

“Stay safe, especially when you’re hiking.”

Here’s the full video made by the group to help others learn how to be safe in B.C.’s mountains.