Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

After spending a chilly night in B.C.’s mountains, a hiker wants to share his lessons

By Emily Lazatin & Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 10, 2021 4:31 pm
Click to play video: 'Rescued hiker shares mistakes made on mountain, and how you can avoid them' Rescued hiker shares mistakes made on mountain, and how you can avoid them
WATCH: It can happen to anyone. That's one of the lessons being shared by a hiker who found himself lost, alone and in need of a rescue on the North Shore this week after becoming separated from his friends. Emily Lazatin tells us his hope is that others won't make the same mistakes he did going forward.

A hiker who recently found himself lost, alone and in need of a rescue on the North Shore earlier this week is now using his experience to hopefully help others.

Seth Krishnan became separated from his friends while on a day hike Monday near Lions Bay.

When his friends realized they needed to call for help they told him to stay put but Krishnan decided to move further downhill.

He was then forced to spend a chilly night on the mountain and was found late the next morning in a river drainage on a steep rock face next to a waterfall.

Search and Rescue said Krishnan was injured and hypothermic.

“He had no shoes, bare feet, and obviously drenched from a cold night and we were worried he could fall off,” Martin Colwell with Lions Bay Search and Rescue told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Body of missing Ontario hiker recovered near St. Mark’s summit' Body of missing Ontario hiker recovered near St. Mark’s summit
Body of missing Ontario hiker recovered near St. Mark’s summit – Jan 15, 2021

Read more: Tragic end to search for missing Ontario snowshoer on B.C.’s North Shore Mountains

Krishnan and his friends want to talk about their ordeal to hopefully others don’t make the same mistakes.

“Stay put, don’t separate from your group, don’t go off ahead, that’s what I did and I learned from it,” Krishnan said.

“Stay safe, especially when you’re hiking.”

Here’s the full video made by the group to help others learn how to be safe in B.C.’s mountains.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lions Bay tagnorth shore mountains tagAdventure Smart tagBC Hiking tagBC hikers tagBC hikers rescued tagBeing safe in BCs backcountry tagLions Bay rescue tagWhat to bring when hiking tagWhat to do when lost tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers