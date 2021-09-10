COVID-19: 9 new cases in City of Kawartha Lakes, 2 in Haliburton County, no hospitalized cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 48 hours, according to data released Friday afternoon.

Nine of the new cases were in the City of Kawartha Lakes while two were in Haliburton County. The overall number of active cases increased to 26 from 20 reported on Wednesday: 18 in the Kawarthas (four more); six in Haliburton County (two more); and two in Northumberland County (unchanged).

An outbreak remains declared at the Central East Correctional Centre in Lindsay, now up to 14 inmates and no staff, the health unit reported. The last outbreak at the Lindsay super jail was declared on May 17 and saw up to 146 cases among inmates and staff. The outbreak was declared over on June 23.

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 72 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 12 at workplace settings, 11 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

The health unit’s 2,270 cumulative resolved cases (five more since Wednesday) make up approximately 96.2 per cent of the health unit’s 2,359 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases increased by one to 885 — 488 in the Kawarthas (one more) with 357 in Northumberland County and 40 in Haliburton County (both unchanged).

Other data on Friday:

High-risk contacts: 33, down from 40 on Wednesday

224,634 402 COVID-19 tests have been completed in the health unit’s jurisdiction — an additional 232 since Wednesday.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 88. There are no hospitalized cases reported in the health unit’s jurisdiction as of Friday — one less than Wednesday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

When it comes to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, we encourage all to think of not only themselves, but their friends, family and community. https://t.co/AFNmb2oSMq #StickItToCOVID — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) September 10, 2021

Vaccination

The health unit released its weekly vaccination rate on Tuesday. The latest data can be found in this Global News Peterborough story.

The health unit is now offering a number of mobile clinics to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Clinics this month include:

City of Kawartha Lakes:

Kirkfield: Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to noon, Kirkfield Fire Hall (16 Munroe St.).

Mariposa: Saturday, Sept. 11, 10 a.m. to noon, Kawartha Lakes Fire and Rescue Station No. 11 (552 Eldon Rd.) Drive-through clinic.

Lindsay: Sunday, Sept. 26, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Lindsay Exhibition (354 Angeline St. S.) The GOVAXX mobile bus will be at the clinic and vaccinations will be offered during the Lindsay Ex’s demolition derby.

Northumberland County:

Roseneath: Friday, Sept. 10, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Alnwick Civic Centre (9059 County Road 45).

Hastings: Saturday, Sept. 11, 9 a.m, to noon, EarlyON (6 Albert St. E. – Hastings Civic Centre).

Castleton: Sunday, Sep. 12, 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Castleton Sports Fields (150 Cemetery Rd.)

Grafton: Saturday, Sept. 25, 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., EarlyON (718 Station St. – Grafton Community Centre).

Haliburton County:

Harcourt: Saturday, Sept. 18, noon to 3 p.m. South Algonquin Country Store (3895 Loop Rd.).

Haliburton: Sunday, Sept. 19, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Abbey Gardens (1012 Garden Gate Dr.). The GOVAXX mobile bus will be at this clinic.

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

The health unit has launched a new campaign to get youth (ages 12 to 17) vaccinated with its #StickItToCovid contest. Any youth in the health unit’s jurisdiction who has a first or second vaccine shot by Sept. 30 will be entered in a prize draw to win Apple Air Pods or Apple gift cards. The prize draw is open to those youth who have previously had their COVID-19 vaccines or plan to get them now.

To enter, youths or their parent/guardian can email stickittocovid@hkpr.on.ca or call the health unit and leave a message at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1508. All entries must include the name and phone number of the eligible youth. Use the hashtag in social media.

