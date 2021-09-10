Crash in Central Elgin involving fire truck sends 2 to hospital: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Elgin OPP say two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a fire truck and a passenger vehicle in Central Elgin.

Police say officers responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Belmont Road and Ron McNeil Line just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Initially, police said one of the two transported to hospital had serious injuries but late Thursday police updated that to “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Belmont Road was closed from Ron McNeil Line to Edgeware Line for several hours due to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

