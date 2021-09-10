Menu

Traffic

Crash in Central Elgin involving fire truck sends 2 to hospital: OPP

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 10, 2021 7:18 am
FILE. View image in full screen
FILE. The Canadian Press

Elgin OPP say two people were taken to hospital after a crash involving a fire truck and a passenger vehicle in Central Elgin.

Police say officers responded to the two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Belmont Road and Ron McNeil Line just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

Read more: SUV lands on top of car amid Hwy 400 crash

Initially, police said one of the two transported to hospital had serious injuries but late Thursday police updated that to “non-life-threatening” injuries.

Belmont Road was closed from Ron McNeil Line to Edgeware Line for several hours due to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

