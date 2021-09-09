B.C. records another 5 deaths from COVID along with 774 cases

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. has recorded another 774 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours and five more people have died.

That brings the total case number to 172,338 and the total number of people who have died to 1,847.

Of the new cases, 223 were in Fraser Health, 123 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 253 in Interior Health, 98 in Northern Health, 65 cases in Island Health and two new cases from people who reside outside of Canada.

One more person has been admitted to the hospital, bringing that total to 262 and one more person is in the ICU, bringing that total to 130.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said Thursday of the 130 people in intensive care, 111 have not been vaccinated, or about 85 per cent, while another 10 have only had one dose.

There are now 5,594 active cases of the virus in the province.

As of Thursday, 85.3 per cent (3,955,624) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 77.8 per cent (3,608,067) received their second dose.

In addition, 85.9 per cent (3,716,975) of all eligible adults in B.C. have received their first dose and 78.8 per cent (3,406,522) received their second dose.