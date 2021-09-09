COVID-19: 36 more cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 36 additional COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the local total number of cases up to 13,096, including 256 deaths.

Local public health also reported 55 new cases of a COVID-19 variant on Thursday, bringing that total to 5,639, including 204 cases that are active.

Fifteen of the new cases are in Barrie, while six are in Bradford, three are in New Tecumseth, two are in Essa, two are in Huntsville, two are in Muskoka Lakes, two are in Oro-Medonte and two are in Wasaga Beach.

The rest of the new cases are in Innisfil and Tay Township.

Sixteen of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while five are community-acquired and one is outbreak-related. The rest are under investigation.

Of the new cases, seven are fully vaccinated, four are partially vaccinated and 25 are not immunized.

Meanwhile, 72.7 per cent of the region’s population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 66.6 per cent has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 13,096 COVID-19 cases, 96 per cent — or 12,574 — have recovered, while 14 people are currently in hospital.

On Thursday, Ontario reported 789 cases, bringing the total to 571,130, including 9,579 deaths.