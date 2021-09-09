Sask. Health mandating masks in long-term care homes starting Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Starting Friday, family members and other visitors will need to wear masks in long-term care homes, regardless of their vaccination status.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said the mandate will apply to areas outside of residents’ rooms, though it also strongly recommended visitors wear masks while inside residents’ rooms.

SHA said the mandate is an effort to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission in long-term care facilities.

As of Thursday morning, there were seven COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes.

The masking protocol will apply to both SHA long-term care homes and affiliates.

“This will provide additional protection for all our residents during this fourth wave facing our province,” the SHA said in the release.

The SHA added that residents are not required but “strongly encouraged” to wear a mask outside of their room, particularly if they are not fully vaccinated.

Free medical masks are available at the screening stations when entering a long-term care home.

Those who refuse to wear a mask in common areas may be asked to leave, the SHA added.

