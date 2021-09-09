SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Sask. Health mandating masks in long-term care homes starting Friday

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 9, 2021 1:57 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan to begin giving 3rd COVID-19 shot to ‘eligible’ people' Saskatchewan to begin giving 3rd COVID-19 shot to ‘eligible’ people
Saskatchewan’s chief medical health officer Dr. Saqib Shahab said Monday that the province would begin offering a third COVID-19 shot to 'eligible' people on Tuesday, Sept. 7, including residents of long-term and personal care homes, transplant recipients and those undergoing treatments for cancer and immunological disorders and recipients of an anti-CD23 agent – Aug 30, 2021

Starting Friday, family members and other visitors will need to wear masks in long-term care homes, regardless of their vaccination status.

Read more: Protest outside Saskatchewan health minister’s office calls for public health measures

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said the mandate will apply to areas outside of residents’ rooms, though it also strongly recommended visitors wear masks while inside residents’ rooms.

SHA said the mandate is an effort to minimize the risk of COVID-19 transmission in long-term care facilities.

As of Thursday morning, there were seven COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care homes.

Click to play video: 'Suspected COVID-19 outbreaks at several Regina long-term care homes' Suspected COVID-19 outbreaks at several Regina long-term care homes
Suspected COVID-19 outbreaks at several Regina long-term care homes – Aug 26, 2021

The masking protocol will apply to both SHA long-term care homes and affiliates.

Story continues below advertisement

“This will provide additional protection for all our residents during this fourth wave facing our province,” the SHA said in the release.

The SHA added that residents are not required but “strongly encouraged” to wear a mask outside of their room, particularly if they are not fully vaccinated.

Free medical masks are available at the screening stations when entering a long-term care home.

Read more: Visitor restrictions tightening in Saskatoon long-term care homes

Those who refuse to wear a mask in common areas may be asked to leave, the SHA added.

For more information on the mandate, see the SHA website.

