Visitor restrictions tightening in Saskatoon long-term care homes

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says all long-term care (LTC) homes in the Saskatoon area will be required to increase visitor restrictions this week.

The change and move from the “recovery phase” to Level 1 family presence will occur at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 9.

SHA said this is due to a “substantial increase in COVID-19 transmission in Saskatoon and surrounding area, including recent exposures in (LTC) settings,” read a statement on Tuesday.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are only activated temporarily in order to keep residents, family members/support persons, and health-care workers safe at this time of elevated local COVID activity.”

Story continues below advertisement

At Level 1, each resident can designate two essential family/support persons and only one can be present at a time when indoors, according to officials. They added, for end-of-life or palliative care, more than two can be designated and two can be present at the same time.

Level 1 restrictions will be in place at the following homes:

Central Haven Special Care Home

Circle Drive Special Care Home

Cudworth Nursing Home

Extendicare Preston

Goodwill Manor – Duck Lake

Lakeview Pioneer Lodge – Wakaw

Langham Care Home

Lutheran Sunset Home

Oliver Lodge Special Care Home

Parkridge Centre

Porteous Lodge

Rosthern Mennonite Nursing Home

Sherbrooke Community Centre

St. Ann’s Senior Citizens’ Village

St. Joseph’s Home

Sunnyside Adventist Care Centre

Saskatoon Convalescent Home

Samaritan Place

Spruce Manor Special Care Home – Dalmeny

Stensrud Lodge

Warman Mennonite Special Care Home

SHA said the levels of family presence will continue to be reviewed weekly and safety indicators will be closely monitored with the goal of returning to the recovery phase as “soon as it is safe to do so.”

The Saskatoon zone leads with 966 of Saskatchewan’s 3,184 active COVID-19 cases, according to the provincial government’s dashboard on Tuesday.

2:10 Experts discuss options to boost Sask. vaccination rates Experts discuss options to boost Sask. vaccination rates

Related News Declared COVID-19 outbreaks in Saskatchewan