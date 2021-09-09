COVID-19: MLHU reports 29 cases, 31 more Delta variant cases confirmed

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit reported 29 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, though the total case count climbed by 26 to 13,586 with 207 active cases, 13,144 recoveries (an increase of 24) and 235 deaths.

The most recently recorded death was added to the MLHU’s dashboard on Friday and involved a woman in her early 30s who was unvaccinated.

Her case was connected through family to an outbreak earlier this summer associated with Drewlo Holdings, the MLHU said Tuesday.

The number of cases involving a variant of concern climbed by 31, all of them Delta, to 4,061.

The breakdown of known variant cases is as follows:

3,384 cases of the Alpha variant

547 cases of the Delta variant

124 cases of the Gamma variant

two cases of the Beta variant

one case of the Kappa variant

one case of the Zeta variant

There are also two cases listed using the old code numbers, one described as B.1.617 and another listed as B.1.617.3.

Further information can be found on the health unit’s summary of COVID-19 cases in Middlesex-London.

The test positivity rate in the region was 2.9 per cent for the week of Aug. 29, the same as the week prior.

Hospitalizations

London Health Sciences Centre says it is caring for 11 inpatients with COVID-19 as of Thursday, an increase of one from Wednesday. Five or fewer patients are in intensive care.

As of Thursday, LHSC says “five or fewer inpatients with COVID-19 are in Children’s Hospital.” Currently, there are zero patients in pediatric critical care.

Five or fewer staff are currently positive with COVID-19, the organization reported, a decrease from six on Tuesday.



St. Joseph’s Health Care London (SJHCL) is reporting one non-outbreak case involving a health-care worker, a decrease from two on Friday.



Outbreaks

The MLHU is reporting that an outbreak was declared at McCormick Home on Sept. 3. The outbreak is tied to two of its resident home areas: Memory Lane (dedicated dementia care wing) and Evergreen Walk.

While there are currently no outbreaks tied to child-care settings or early years centres, the MLHU says there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 tied to Kids and Company – London.

Vaccinations and testing

As of the end of day Sept. 4 and released on Tuesday, the MLHU says 77.3 per cent of residents aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 84.0 per cent have had at least one dose.

According to the health unit, all deaths reported in the last six weeks in the region were among people who were unvaccinated.

Only two hospitalizations, or 6.67 per cent of hospitalizations, involved individuals who were fully vaccinated.

When looking at all cases in the last six weeks, 16.56 per cent (or 125 of 755 cases) involved people who were fully vaccinated and 16.29 per cent (or 123 cases) were partially vaccinated.

On the health unit’s website, residents can find information on pop-up clinics, mass vaccination clinics and pharmacies; guidance for anyone vaccinated outside of the province or country; transportation support for those in need; and more.

Anyone looking to be tested for COVID-19 can find information about locations of testing sites on the health unit’s website.

Ontario

The province reported 789 cases on Thursday. Of those:

497 were among unvaccinated individuals

57 among partially vaccinated people

178 among fully vaccinated people

66 had vaccination status “unknown”

According to Thursday’s report, 159 cases were recorded in Toronto, 73 in Peel Region, 72 each in both Ottawa and York Region, 66 in Windsor-Essex, 55 in Hamilton, 38 in Niagara Region and 37 in Simcoe-Muskoka.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 35 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,579 as three new deaths were recorded.

The number of people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 climbed by 80 to 375.

Among Ontarians eligible for immunization, 77.5 per cent are fully vaccinated while 84 per cent have had at least one dose.

Elgin and Oxford

Southwestern Public Health reported nine new cases on Thursday:

4,124 total cases

37 active cases (an increase of four)

4,002 recoveries (an increase of five)

85 deaths

1,029 variant of concern cases, with 769 Alpha, 205 Delta (an increase of five) and 55 Beta or Gamma

The most recent death was reported Aug. 31 and involved a woman in her 80s from Oxford County.

Of the 37 active cases, 11 are in Woodstock, eight in St. Thomas, six in South-West Oxford and five in Aylmer. Per-municipality case counts for the pandemic can be found on the health unit’s dashboard.

Two people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with one in the ICU.

There are no active institutional outbreaks, the health unit says.

The region’s test positivity rate was 2.0 per cent for the week of Aug. 29, up from 1.0 per cent for the week of Aug. 22.

As of Sept. 7, SWPH says 76.9 per cent of residents aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated while 83.1 per cent have had at least one dose.

SWPH adds that if anyone needs a copy of their vaccination receipt, they can download it online using their postal code and Ontario health card or call 1-833-943-3900.

Information on where to get vaccinated, vaccine eligibility and booking and cancelling appointments can be found on the health unit’s website.

Health officials say the mass immunization clinic in St. Thomas will administer its final doses at Memorial Arena on Sept. 10 before reopening on Sept. 13 at a new location at 1230 Talbot St.

People can add their names on a weekly basis to the health unit’s same-day vaccination list, also known as the Cancellation List. Select pharmacies in the region are also continuing to offer COVID-19 vaccine shots.

Sarnia and Lambton

On Thursday, Lambton Public Health reported:

3,707 cases (up nine from Wednesday)

18 active (an increase of eight)

3,620 recoveries (an increase of one)

69 deaths

540 variant of concern cases (an increase of two)

There are no active outbreaks reported by LPH. The most recent test positivity rate was 1.24 per cent for the week of Aug. 22, down from 1.41 per cent the week before.

Of those aged 12 and older, 73.3 per cent are fully vaccinated and 78.8 per cent have at least one dose.

Bluewater Health says it currently has zero patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

Those who are able to get vaccinated on short notice are encouraged to sign up for Lambton Public Health’s daily Vaccine Standby List.

Residents can book and re-book COVID-19 vaccine appointments using the health unit’s registration page. People can also call the vaccine call centre at 226-254-8222.

Information on pharmacies offering COVID-19 vaccines can be found on the province’s website.

Numbers for Huron Perth Public Health will be added as soon as they become available.

