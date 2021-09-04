SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
RADIO
Listen live
Dick Williams Solid Gold Rock and Roll Show
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM | 980 CFPL
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Lambton Public Health issues notice after protest attendee tests positive for COVID-19

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted September 4, 2021 11:33 am
FILE - In this April 21, 2020, file photo a person holds a sign while gathering with others to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak outside the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Amid pockets of attention-grabbing protests, a new survey finds Americans remain overwhelming in favor of stay-at-home orders and other efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File). View image in full screen
FILE - In this April 21, 2020, file photo a person holds a sign while gathering with others to protest stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak outside the Missouri Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Amid pockets of attention-grabbing protests, a new survey finds Americans remain overwhelming in favor of stay-at-home orders and other efforts to slow the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File).

Those who attended a protest at a park in Sarnia, Ont., on Wednesday are being asked to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

Lambton Public Health (LPH) issued a notice Saturday, saying someone who attended the protest at Mike Weir Park between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 has since tested positive for COVID-19.

Read more: Protests held after Ontario government announces COVID-19 vaccine certification system

LPH says the protest focused on COVID-19 vaccines and youth.

“The individual was contagious at the event, and indicated they had a lot of conversations with fellow protestors unmasked for greater than 15 minutes,” said Lori Lucas, the supervisor of health protection. “They also noted that physical distancing was not being observed.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The health unit says anybody who attended the event and is noticing symptoms should isolate and get tested as soon as possible.

Read more: Toronto restaurateur targeted by protesters calls on premier for COVID-19 vaccine passports

As of Friday, LPH had reported a total of 3,692 cases with eight active. More than 3,600 cases are considered resolved and 69 deaths have been recorded.

The number of variant of concern cases sits at 536.

Click to play video: 'Backlash and anger after anti-vaccine protestors target B.C. hospitals' Backlash and anger after anti-vaccine protestors target B.C. hospitals
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagCOVID tagProtest tagSarnia tagcontact tracing taglambton public health tagCOVID-19 Exposure taglph tagLPH Protest COVID-19 case tagMike Weir Park tagProtest COVID-19 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers