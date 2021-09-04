Lambton Public Health issues notice after protest attendee tests positive for COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Those who attended a protest at a park in Sarnia, Ont., on Wednesday are being asked to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

Lambton Public Health (LPH) issued a notice Saturday, saying someone who attended the protest at Mike Weir Park between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 has since tested positive for COVID-19.

LPH says the protest focused on COVID-19 vaccines and youth.

“The individual was contagious at the event, and indicated they had a lot of conversations with fellow protestors unmasked for greater than 15 minutes,” said Lori Lucas, the supervisor of health protection. “They also noted that physical distancing was not being observed.”

The health unit says anybody who attended the event and is noticing symptoms should isolate and get tested as soon as possible.

As of Friday, LPH had reported a total of 3,692 cases with eight active. More than 3,600 cases are considered resolved and 69 deaths have been recorded.

The number of variant of concern cases sits at 536.