Health

Western University, USC warn large gatherings put school year in jeopardy

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted September 8, 2021 8:03 am
Western University in London, Ont, on May 13, 2020. View image in full screen
Western University in London, Ont, on May 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mark Spowart

In a joint letter, Western University president Alan Shepard and University Students’ Council (USC) president Zamir Fakirani are urging students to follow COVID-19-related health and safety protocols, warning that a failure to do so “puts our entire year in jeopardy.”

Shepard and Fakirani state that many students have been acting responsibly and respectfully but “this past weekend there were several large gatherings near campus — along with some aggressive behaviour that put the safety of others at risk.”

Read more: COVID-19 — Western University students hopeful for 'normal year' as they move back to residence

Classes had yet to begin when the letter was issued Tuesday evening, but students moved into residences over the weekend and Orientation Week for undergraduate students began Monday.

“This activity is a blatant disregard for the campus community, public health, and the law,” they write.

“We want to be clear: if this activity continues, the academic year we have so carefully planned will not happen. In-person learning with fellow students, interaction with professors, extra-curricular activities, athletics and all the things that make your student experience great will be lost.”

Read more: UBC student says dozens contracted COVID-19 after indoor frat party

The two say everyone must follow provincial guidelines in order to keep both the Western and London communities safe.

“We have all worked so hard to get to where we are today. It would be disappointing to lose it before it even starts.”

Classes are set to begin on Wednesday.

