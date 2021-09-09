Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Dollarama reports Q2 profit, sales up from year ago

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 9, 2021 8:52 am
A Dollarama store is seen in Montreal on June 11, 2013. View image in full screen
A Dollarama store is seen in Montreal on June 11, 2013. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Dollarama Inc. reported a second-quarter profit of $146.2 million, up from a profit of $142.5 million in the same quarter last year.

The retailer says the profit amounted to 48 cents per diluted share for the quarter, up from 46 cents a year ago.

Sales in 13-week period ended Aug. 1 totalled $1.03 billion, up from $1.01 billion last year.

READ MORE: Dollarama sales climbed 13% in latest quarter despite COVID-19 restrictions

Trending Stories

Dollarama says comparable store sales fell 5.1 per cent due to a ban on the sale of non-essential products in Ontario in place for the first 5.5 weeks of the quarter due to the pandemic.

It says for the 7.5-week period after the Ontario ban was lifted that comparable store sales rose 5.1 per cent compared with a year ago.

Story continues below advertisement

Dollarama opened 13 net new stores in the quarter to bring its total store count to 1,381 compared with 1,314 a year ago.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Dollarama tagMontreal Company tagDollarama comparable stores tagDollarama profits tagDollarama Q2 results tagDollarama sales tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers