Canada

Dollarama sales climbed 13% in latest quarter despite COVID-19 restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 9, 2021 11:20 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Low-income shoppers push back against Ontario’s designation of ‘non-essential’ items' COVID-19: Low-income shoppers push back against Ontario’s designation of ‘non-essential’ items
Some low-income shoppers are pushing back against big-box retailers like Dollarama and Walmart for taping off items in stores the provincial government has deemed “non-essential,” arguing those products are essential to them. Kamil Karamali reports – Apr 9, 2021

Dollarama Inc.’s sales climbed by double-digits in its latest quarter despite some of its stores facing tougher new retail restrictions amid rising COVID-19 cases, the Montreal-based retailer said Wednesday.

The discount chain said it earned $113.6 million in its latest quarter, up from $86.1 million a year ago, as its sales increased 13 per cent.

“Dollarama delivered another solid quarter,” Neil Rossy, Dollarama president and CEO, said in a statement. “This is despite additional COVID-19 restrictions implemented in early April, including measures directly impacting retailers across Ontario.”

He added: “Despite the near-term impact of COVID-19 restrictions which remain in place, our solid momentum in the first two months of the first quarter reflects the relevance of our unique business model.”

Read more: COVID-19: Ontarians push back against companies denying them access to ‘non-essential’ goods

Story continues below advertisement

 

The Ontario government’s stay-at-home order issued in April banned the in-person sale of non-essential goods, limiting purchases in brick-and-mortar stores to groceries, cleaning supplies and other essentials. The province has announced the ban will be lifted Friday.

The store, which sells a broad assortment of food, general merchandise and seasonal items, has 1,333 locations across Canada with about 40 per cent located in Ontario.

Dollarama’s results suggest that while customers shopped less often in the quarter ended May 2, they stocked up and bought more items when they did go out shopping. For example, while the retailer’s transactions dropped by 3.2 per cent in the quarter, the average basket size grew 9.3 per cent.

Read more: Dollarama ramps up plans to add stores in Canada despite tough 4th quarter

 

Meanwhile, the company opened a dozen net new stores in what was Dollarama’s first quarter, while comparable store sales – excluding temporarily closed stores – rose 5.8 per cent.

Sales grew to $954.2 million, up from $844.8 million in the same quarter last year, the chain said.

Its profit for the quarter totalled 37 cents per diluted share, up from a profit of 28 cents per diluted share a year ago.

The discounter noted that the quarter is being measured against a comparable period last year marked by the onset of the pandemic.

Dollarama said it experienced a surge in transactions in early March 2020 as customers purchased higher volumes, but then recorded a sharp decline in transactions amid increasingly strict public health measures.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
