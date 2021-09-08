Menu

Canada

Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame finds ‘fantastic’ new home in Calgary

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 7:20 pm
Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame finds 'fantastic' new home in Calgary
WATCH: Whether it’s during the Stampede or throughout the rest of the year, country music is pretty big in Calgary. Now, as Gil Tucker shows us, there’s something new on the way that’ll really hit a high note with a lot of fans.

Whether it’s during the Stampede of throughout the rest of the year, country music is pretty big in Calgary.

And now there’s something new on the way that will really hit a high note with a lot of fans.

The Canadian Country Music Association announced Wednesday that the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame is relocating to Calgary, finding its permanent home at the city’s National Music Centre (NMC).

Since being established in 1984, the Hall of Fame has been located in B.C. a

Dean Brody discusses his 5 CCMA nominations
Dean Brody discusses his 5 CCMA nominations – Sep 24, 2020

nd Saskatchewan, with its approximately 1,200 items now ready to go on display in a special section of the NMC.

Read more: Canadian Country Music Association Awards returning to the Forest City

“It’s very exciting,” the NMC’s CEO Andrew Mosker said.

Trending Stories

“We really have a desire to build a music city, a music city region for the whole province, because of the roots of country music and the legacies of country music, that exist here in the province of Alberta.”

Local artists get ready for biggest night in Alberta country music
Local artists get ready for biggest night in Alberta country music – Feb 28, 2021

With more people resuming the travelling they suspended during the COVID-19 pandemic, tourism officials say the Hall of Fame could help draw visitors to Calgary.

“It’s fantastic. Calgary is always looking for new things for people to do,” Tourism Calgary’s Jeff Hessel said.

“As an emerging music city, with all the various different things that are happening — all the concerts, all the festivals, the Stampede, Country Thunder and other different music events that take place throughout the year — this really helps us establish that reputation.”

Read more: Pandemic prompts creation of new Country Music Alberta Awards category

The NMC is now open only on weekends, hoping to expand its hours as more people resume visiting Calgary.

There’s no firm date yet on when the Country Music Hall of Fame might open, but when it does, it will be front and centre at the NMC.

“Once we have a better line of sight on timelines, as we all recover from COVID and the pandemic, you’ll be able to see regular exhibitions and collections and programming happening here,” Mosker said.

