B.C. reports 814 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Another 814 new cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in British Columbia, officials reported Wednesday, along with no additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 272 were in Interior Health, 135 were in Vancouver Coastal Health, 241 were in Fraser Health, 90 were in Island Health, and 72 were in Northern Health.

Hospitalizations from COVID-19 rose to 261 — an increase of six from Tuesday. Of those patients, 129 were in intensive care — an increase of three.

The number of active cases in the province rose slightly to 5,550.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll remained at 1,842.

According to the province, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 77.8 per cent of cases from Aug. 31 to Sept. 6, as well as 85.9 per cent of hospitalizations between Aug. 24 and Sept. 6.

According to the province, 85.2 per cent of eligible British Columbians have received one dose of vaccine, while 77.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Adrian Dix has said the province has seen a significant increase in vaccine registrations after the province announced plans for a vaccine card, details of which were announced Tuesday.

The numbers come exactly two weeks after the province reintroduced its province-wide mask mandate, which requires the use of face coverings in public, indoor spaces, amid rising case numbers.

Starting on Sept. 13, residents will need to prove their vaccination status for a first dose, and on Oct. 24 for two doses, to dine at restaurants or attend gyms and ticketed events.

— With files from Richard Zussman and The Canadian Press