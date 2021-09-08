Menu

Comments

Crime

Suspect wanted in connection with shooting at Brampton home that left woman critically injured

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 4:55 pm
Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Isaiah Bachoo. View image in full screen
Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for Isaiah Bachoo. Handout / Peel Regional Police

Peel Regional Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old man wanted in connection with a shooting at a Brampton home earlier this week that left a woman critically injured.

Police said at around 3:05 p.m. on Monday, three people who are known to each other were in the basement of a home in the Ardglen and Wilton drives area of Brampton, near Kennedy Road and Queen Street.

Officers said a suspect fired a gun, striking a 20-year-old woman. An 18-year-old man who was present wasn’t injured.

Read more: Woman in life-threatening condition after shooting in Brampton, police say

The suspect then fled the area, police said.

The woman was taken to hospital and as of Wednesday, was still reported to be in life-threatening condition.

Police said the suspect has been identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Bachoo of no fixed address.

Bachoo is wanted on “numerous firearm-related offences,” police said, and is considered armed and dangerous. Officers said anyone who sees him should call 911.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 2233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Peel Regional Police say the shooting happened inside a home just after 3 p.m. on Monday. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police say the shooting happened inside a home just after 3 p.m. on Monday. Max Trotta / Global News
