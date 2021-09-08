Menu

Canada

‘Thorough and complete’: Liberal whip defends probe into Saini harassment allegations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2021 3:05 pm
Click to play video: 'Liberal candidate Raj Saini ends re-election campaign amid misconduct allegations' Liberal candidate Raj Saini ends re-election campaign amid misconduct allegations
WATCH: Liberal candidate Raj Saini ends re-election campaign amid misconduct allegations

Liberal whip Mark Holland is defending the investigation into complaints against ex-candidate Raj Saini.

Speaking at a virtual news conference, Holland confirms he was made aware of allegations of harassment against Saini and says the investigation was “thorough and complete” and left him with no questions.

Holland declined to say whether he had contacted the Prime Minister’s Office about allegations that Saini had harassed a female staff member.

Trending Stories

Read more: Liberal MP Raj Saini drops out of re-election campaign following misconduct allegations

But he says as the Liberal whip, he is the person who is responsible and the buck stops with him.

Saini vehemently denies the allegations, which have not been independently verified by The Canadian Press, and says he cannot discuss the details due to privacy concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

Holland says the “trial” that is happening with these matters is unfortunate and there is no fair hearing of the facts because the matter is behind an iron wall.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
