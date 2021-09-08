Warrant issued for Nanaimo, B.C. man facing voyeurism, child pornography charges

Send this page to someone via email

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Nanaimo, B.C., man facing voyeurism and child pornography charges.

RCMP said they received reports of “several incidents of suspected voyeurism” in a Nanaimo residence back in August 2019.

After obtaining a search warrant, they found evidence on seized various electronics owned by Michael Gordon Lowry.

In November 2019, Lowry was arrested in the Lower Mainland and later released on conditions.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after he recently missed a scheduled court date in Nanaimo.

The 69-year-old is described as a Caucasian man who is six-foot-one, 200 pounds, bald and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Lowry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.