Crime

Warrant issued for Nanaimo, B.C. man facing voyeurism, child pornography charges

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 4:09 pm
An arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Gordon Lowry of Nanaimo, B.C. View image in full screen
An arrest warrant has been issued for Michael Gordon Lowry of Nanaimo, B.C. RCMP

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Nanaimo, B.C., man facing voyeurism and child pornography charges.

RCMP said they received reports of “several incidents of suspected voyeurism” in a Nanaimo residence back in August 2019.

After obtaining a search warrant, they found evidence on seized various electronics owned by Michael Gordon Lowry.

In November 2019, Lowry was arrested in the Lower Mainland and later released on conditions.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after he recently missed a scheduled court date in Nanaimo.

The 69-year-old is described as a Caucasian man who is six-foot-one, 200 pounds, bald and has blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Lowry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345.

