SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

No COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa in 2 months

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 12:43 pm
Ottawa Public Health has reported no new COVID-19 deaths locally for the past two months as of Sept. 8, 2021. View image in full screen
Ottawa Public Health has reported no new COVID-19 deaths locally for the past two months as of Sept. 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

There have been no deaths related to COVID-19 in Ottawa over the past two months, according to data tracked by the local public health unit.

The last death tied to the novel coronavirus was on July 8, Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows. There have been a total of 593 deaths in the pandemic locally.

OPH reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the number of active cases in the city dropped slightly to 288.

Read more: TD Place in Ottawa removes testing workaround from COVID-19 vaccine policy

There are still seven people in hospital with COVID-19 and one person in the intensive care unit.

Ottawa’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate jumped to 3.2 per cent in the past week, up from 2.2 per cent in the previous period.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

OPH is also reporting a total of seven coronavirus outbreaks, four affecting camps in the city, two affecting daycares and one affecting an undisclosed warehouse.

One unnamed camp reports that seven children and one staff member tested positive for the virus in connection with an outbreak that started Aug. 27.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, OPH says 81 per cent of adults in the city have now received both doses of the vaccine.

Some 87 per cent of eligible residents have so far received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Click to play video: 'Province says vaccine booking up since mandates implemented' Province says vaccine booking up since mandates implemented
Province says vaccine booking up since mandates implemented
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID tagOttawa Public Health tagottawa covid tagOttawa covid vaccines tagOttawa COVID cases tagOttawa covid outbreaks tagOttawa covid deaths tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers