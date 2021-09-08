No COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa in 2 months

Send this page to someone via email

There have been no deaths related to COVID-19 in Ottawa over the past two months, according to data tracked by the local public health unit.

The last death tied to the novel coronavirus was on July 8, Ottawa Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows. There have been a total of 593 deaths in the pandemic locally.

OPH reported 32 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday as the number of active cases in the city dropped slightly to 288.

There are still seven people in hospital with COVID-19 and one person in the intensive care unit.

Ottawa’s weekly coronavirus positivity rate jumped to 3.2 per cent in the past week, up from 2.2 per cent in the previous period.

OPH is also reporting a total of seven coronavirus outbreaks, four affecting camps in the city, two affecting daycares and one affecting an undisclosed warehouse.

One unnamed camp reports that seven children and one staff member tested positive for the virus in connection with an outbreak that started Aug. 27.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, OPH says 81 per cent of adults in the city have now received both doses of the vaccine.

Some 87 per cent of eligible residents have so far received at least one dose of the vaccine.

