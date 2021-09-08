More Alberta registry services now available online

Send this page to someone via email

Albertans can now order driver abstracts and vehicle information reports online in an effort to “modernize government systems,” the province announced Wednesday.

The services are available through the MyAlberta eServices portal.

“By offering more services online, we’re ensuring that Albertans have more options to access government services, including from the comfort of their home, on the couch, at midnight,” Minister of Service Alberta Nate Glubish said in a news release.

“We continue to work together with our registry agent partners to identify more services that can be accessed conveniently from your smartphone or computer.”

Alberta re-privatizes road test exams for Class 4, 5, 6 licences – Oct 22, 2020

A driver’s abstract is a printed summary of a driver’s record, including merit and demerit points, convictions and suspensions. Using a verified MyAlberta Digital ID, both standard and commercial driver abstracts are available.

A vehicle information report allows a driver to learn the history of a vehicle including description, status, registration dates and locations and any liens against the vehicle. Drivers need a basic MyAlberta Digital ID to access this information.