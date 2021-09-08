Menu

Consumer

More Alberta registry services now available online

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted September 8, 2021 12:36 pm
Alberta registry agents will be providing some services remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. View image in full screen
Alberta registry agents will be providing some services remotely amid the COVID-19 pandemic. File/Global News

Albertans can now order driver abstracts and vehicle information reports online in an effort to “modernize government systems,” the province announced Wednesday.

The services are available through the MyAlberta eServices portal.

Read more: Need to renew your driver’s licence or vehicle registration? Alberta offers remote options

“By offering more services online, we’re ensuring that Albertans have more options to access government services, including from the comfort of their home, on the couch, at midnight,” Minister of Service Alberta Nate Glubish said in a news release.

“We continue to work together with our registry agent partners to identify more services that can be accessed conveniently from your smartphone or computer.”

A driver’s abstract is a printed summary of a driver’s record, including merit and demerit points, convictions and suspensions. Using a verified MyAlberta Digital ID, both standard and commercial driver abstracts are available.

Story continues below advertisement

A vehicle information report allows a driver to learn the history of a vehicle including description, status, registration dates and locations and any liens against the vehicle. Drivers need a basic MyAlberta Digital ID to access this information.

