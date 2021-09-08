Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Regina police recover items from stolen hunting gear investigation

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted September 8, 2021 1:26 pm
Police have arrested a Regina man after officers located stolen property including hunting equipment over the Labour Day weekend.
Police have arrested a Regina man after officers located stolen property including hunting equipment over the Labour Day weekend. File / Global News

A 29-year-old man faces five charges after an ongoing investigation led Regina police to a stolen firearm and hunting equipment.

Police shared in a release on Wednesday that officers were sent at 12:45 p.m. Sept. 4 to a parking lot on the 4900 block of Gordon Road near Cabela’s in the Harbour Landing neighbourhood.

Regina police received a report of a theft from a truck, which included a gun, ammunition, three compound hunting bows, other hunting gear and clothing.

Read more: Regina man faces weapon, drug charges following Robinson Street police operation

Potential suspects and a suspect vehicle were identified during the investigation.

One suspect, Andrew Pelletier of Regina, was arrested that evening on the 1800 block of Alexandra Street.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

According to police, Pelletier was bitten by a police dog during the arrest. He was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment before he was transported to a detention area.

Read more: ‘I thought I was dead’: Regina man recalls alleged attempted murder

Police also located an unoccupied suspect vehicle on the 1900 block of Connaught Street.

A significant amount of stolen property was recovered, Regina police said in the release.

Pelletier has been charged with three counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to an order.

Click to play video: 'Calls for action to address rash of vehicle thefts in Peel Region' Calls for action to address rash of vehicle thefts in Peel Region
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police tagRegina News tagRegina Police Service tagHarbour Landing tagregina theft tagstolen hunting equipment tag4900 block of Gordon Road tagRegina Cabela's tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers