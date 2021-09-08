Regina police recover items from stolen hunting gear investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A 29-year-old man faces five charges after an ongoing investigation led Regina police to a stolen firearm and hunting equipment.

Police shared in a release on Wednesday that officers were sent at 12:45 p.m. Sept. 4 to a parking lot on the 4900 block of Gordon Road near Cabela’s in the Harbour Landing neighbourhood.

Regina police received a report of a theft from a truck, which included a gun, ammunition, three compound hunting bows, other hunting gear and clothing.

Potential suspects and a suspect vehicle were identified during the investigation.

One suspect, Andrew Pelletier of Regina, was arrested that evening on the 1800 block of Alexandra Street.

According to police, Pelletier was bitten by a police dog during the arrest. He was taken to hospital by paramedics for treatment before he was transported to a detention area.

Police also located an unoccupied suspect vehicle on the 1900 block of Connaught Street.

A significant amount of stolen property was recovered, Regina police said in the release.

Pelletier has been charged with three counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to an order.