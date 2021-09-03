Menu

Crime

Regina man faces weapon, drug charges following Robinson Street police operation

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted September 3, 2021 6:49 pm
Regina police received three calls on Thursday morning, two of which reported a man had allegedly assaulted a woman. View image in full screen
Regina police received three calls on Thursday morning, two of which reported a man had allegedly assaulted a woman. Stewart Manhas / Global News

A Regina man is facing charges in relation to an ongoing investigation that began Thursday in the 800 block of Garnet Street and the 800 block of Robinson Street.

Read more: Regina police operation underway on Garnet Street

According to a police report, officers were called to the 800 block of Garnet Street around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday after a man was reported to be yelling and creating a disturbance in a neighbour’s backyard.

A few minutes later, another call came in that a woman had approached a construction worker near Garnet Street and 3rd Avenue and told the worker that a man had assaulted another woman.

A third call followed minutes after the second call, alleging a woman had been “beaten and shot at” at a residence on the 800 block of Robinson Street.

Police later contained a location on Robinson Street and called for additional resources.

Read more: City of Regina, police to create report on decriminalizing simple possession of drugs

Police said “numerous attempts” to contact someone inside the home were unsuccessful.

Police and K9 units went inside the home but didn’t find anyone. A search warrant was obtained.

The report said several weapons, including firearms, drugs and drug paraphernalia, ammunition and body armour were seized during this investigation.

After further investigation, Bret Michael Siljer, 31, was charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm, storing a firearm or restricted weapon contrary to regulations, and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

Read more: ‘I thought I was dead’: Regina man recalls alleged attempted murder

Siljer made his first court appearance in provincial court on Friday morning. Police say they are continuing to investigate the matter.

Police added a woman believed to be the victim was found unhurt but did not provide a statement. The woman was offered resources and contact information.

Click to play video: 'Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada' Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada
Crime rate fell in Regina, Saskatoon and across Saskatchewan in 2020: StatsCanada – Jul 27, 2021
