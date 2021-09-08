Nova Scotia NDP leader Gary Burrill announces new caucus roles

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia NDP has announced its new caucus roles, three weeks after the provincial election.

The Liberals announced their official Opposition roles on Tuesday.

The New Democrats won six seats on Aug. 17, up from the five seats won in the previous election. The Progressive Conservatives won a majority with 31 seats and the Liberals became the official Opposition with 17.

In a release Wednesday, NDP leader Gary Burrill pointed to housing as one of the main issues facing Nova Scotians.

“Since the election we’ve seen the housing crisis get even worse,” he said.

“Tim Houston has said he is opposed to rent control, but this is the only solution to prevent people from getting massive rent increases whenever the state of emergency ends. The NDP will continue to push for permanent rent control to keep people from being forced from their homes.”

Suzy Hansen, the newly-elected MLA for Halifax Needham, is the party’s new housing and African Nova Scotian Affairs spokesperson. As a former school board member, she will also take on the Education and Early Childhood Development portfolio, a role previously held by Dartmouth South MLA Claudia Chender.

Fellow new MLA Lisa Lachance will take on Finance, Mental Health and Addictions, Advanced Education and 2SLGBTQ+ Affairs.

Chender remains the house leader and will return as spokesperson for Justice and Status of Women. She will also be the spokesperson for Economic Development and Natural Resources and Renewables.

Kendra Coombes, the MLA for Cape Breton Centre-Whitney and a former municipal councillor, will return as the spokesperson for Municipal Affairs, Labour and Community Services. She will also be the deputy house leader.

And Dartmouth North MLA Susan Leblanc remains caucus chair and Health spokesperson. She will also be the new spokesperson for Environment and Climate Change.

“Our incredible team of MLAs is ready to get results for people. People voted for the NDP to make housing more affordable, to get access to mental health care, and for higher wages and paid sick days,” said Burrill in the release.

“We will continue to press on these issues as we work to find areas of common ground with the new government.”